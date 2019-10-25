Teacher arrested for having sex with 17-year-old boy

Female teacher has been arrested after she allegedly sent racy texts to a 17-year-old teenager who it is claimed she also had sex with.California educator Elivia Gonzalez, 40, was apprehended by police on October 12 and charged with unlawful sexual intercourse and contactin a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense.

Court documents revealed that two McFarland High School pupils had their mobile phones confiscated by school officials on October 11 after appearing to be intoxicated.

On one of the boy’s phones was a series of texts where an ‘Elvia’ allegedly asked if he wanted to go for breakfast with her.

The headteacher later went through the texts and reported his suspicions to the police.

Local media reported that Gonzalez was immediately placed on administrative leave.When quizzed by cops, the student reportedly told them he and Gonzalez began talking at the end of August and sent snaps of herself in a bra.In an additional message, Gonzalez allegedly told the pupil: “I can’t breathe without you. I’m only yours.”