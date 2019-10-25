Terrorists kill truck driver, his helper in Kashmir

Islamic militants again killed a truck driver in Jammu and Kashmir. In Shopian district in South Kashmir, a truck driver and his assistant was shot dead by militants on Thursday.

Another driver, was injured in the incident.He was rushed to a hospital in Srinagar. The truck drivers had gone to ferry apples.

One of the truck drivers killed by militants has been identified as Iliyas Khan, a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan, while the identity of his associate is being ascertained. The second driver injured in Thursday’s attack has been identified as Jeevan Singh from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur.

Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh on Thursday said militants stopped three trucks with registration numbers from Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab, and opened fire at the drivers near Chittargam in Shopian. They also torched two of the trucks, causing partial damage.

The death toll of people from outside the state killed by militants has rised to five in two weeks.