UN chief reiterates his call for a dialogue resolution in Kashmir

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today reiterated his stance that any resolution on Kashmir should be talked around the table and must be based giving due respect to the human rights of Kashmiris.

The Secretary-General… has discussed the issue of Kashmir with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with the Prime Minister of India, during the General Assembly and before” Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson To the UN chief said.Last month, the UN chief said that dialogue between India and Pakistan is an “absolute essential element” for resolving the Kashmir issue and his good offices are available if both sides ask for it while calling for the full respect of human rights.

India is maintaining its stance that Kashmir is an integral part of India and any third party intervention is not solicited, including that of the UN or US. The UN and the US had always clarified that they are willing to moderate the talks on Kashmir, provided both sides wholeheartedly agree for the talks.