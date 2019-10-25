You will shocked to know the remuneration of Atlee for directing Shah Rukh Khan

It has been confirmed that South- Indian super director Atlee will soon be teaming up with Bollywood Badshah Sha Rukh Khan. It is said that Sha Rukh Khan will do the lead role in a film directed by Atlee in Hindi and it is also reported that the duo is joining hands for the remake of Tamil blockbuster ‘Mersal’.

Earlier the two were spotted together in an IPL game between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders held at Chepauk stadium in Chennai. Atlee, his wife Priya and Shah Rukh Khan were seated together at the VIP lounge.

As per reports Atlee is charging around Rs.30 crore to direct his first Bollywood movie. The more details about the film will be announced on November.