GOAir announces ‘special discounts’ for Diwali

The passenger airliner GoAir has announced a special discount on Diwali. The special tickets will start from Rs.1292. The booking for the tickets will star from October 25 and will end on October 27.

The tickets for the domestic routes will start from Rs.1292 and international routes will start from Rs.4499.

“The flash sale covers a host of routes on GoAir’s network at an attractive price, such as Patna-Kolkata, Delhi-Nagpur, Hyderabad-Chennai, Kannur-Mumbai, Delhi-Mumbai,Goa-Mumbai, Lucknow-Delhi, Kolkota-Aizwal,Kannur-Hyderabad, Delhi-Jammu, Hyderabad-Ahmadabad, Jaipur-Hyderabad, Bengaluru-Patna, Nagpur-Patna are amongst others”, informed the airliner in a statement.