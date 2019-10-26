India opens Siachen -The world’s highest battle ground to tourists

One of the most beautiful terrains on Earth which had been under Army’s grip is now open to civilians.Siachen glacier which is the world’s highest battle ground will be open for tourists to visit, they can now roam in areas between the Siachen base camp and Kumar logistic base.

The glacier despite its scenic beauty had been a soldiers nightmare with frost bites and gangrenes claiming many lives.The Siachen Glacier base camp is situated at an altitude of 11,000 feet and Kumar post is at an altitude of 16,000 feet.The relaxed decision is after the assesment that Siachen galcier is now peaceful after the cease fire agreement in between India and Pakistan effective from 2003.

Those seeking extreme adventure can enroll on trekking expedition organized at August-September.The trek involves acclimatisation first at Leh and then at farther posts. Participants had to follow a strict medical fitness regime. Open for any civilian below 45 years of age, the trek also had participants from Indian Military Academy or IMA. From Siachen Base camp, Kumar post is at 60 km and the nine-day return trek is once in a lifetime opportunity for those who can endure extreme adventure.The Army is looking for new ways as more tourists means more wastage build-up.Handling wastage is a major issue in Siachen as the Army camp itself produces 1 tonne of waste every day , which is very tough to dispose and creating a biological menace.

Just keep in mind that in case of any emergency the only way out is to air lift with the help of IAF as the medical facilities are only available at Leh, though preliminary first aid points are there at some mountain camps.