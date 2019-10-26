New advisory issued for drivers in UAE

A new advisory was issued for drivers by the Abu Dhabi police. The Abu Dhabi police has warned the drivers in the fast lane, urging them to avoid unnecessary lane changes.

The Abu Dhabii police has issued the warning on their social media handle. In the message the police has informed that driving slower than others drivers can lead to accidents.

The Abu Dhabi police has requested all drivers to use the right lanes if they want to drive slowly so as not to hinder drivers on the fast lane.