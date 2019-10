A senior leader of Congress party has all set to join BJP. C.H.Vijayashankar, the veteran leader of Congress has hinted that he will join BJP. He has held a meeting with his followers on Friday.

C.H.Vijayashankar, a senior leader from Hunsoor was with Congress till 1991. Later he joined BJP. He become MLA, MP, MLC and minister with BJP and later he quit BJP to join Congress in 2017.