US aims to strengthen Syrian Democratic Front fighters with ‘Military assets’to safeguard oil fields

After the withdrawal of US troops from Syrian oil,the US will continue to pursue its interests there.The Pentagon had made it clear that SDF(Syrian Democratic Force)militants will be strengthened with military assets to safe guard the vast oil fields in NorthEast Syria from falling again into the hands of a resurgent ISIS terror group.

“The US is committed to reinforcing our position, in coordination with our SDF partners, in northeast Syria with additional military assets to prevent those oil fields from falling back to into the hands of ISIS or other destabilizing actors,” a defense official said in a statement.

The U.S. has about 1,000 special forces in northeastern Syria, working extensively with the mainly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, as part of the U.S.-led effort to deal a lasting defeat to ISIS.