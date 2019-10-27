Deepotsav: City of Ayodhya creates Guinness record: See Pics

The holy city of Ayodhya has created a new Guinness World Record. The city created new world record by lighting around 410,000 earthen lamps or Diyas on Saturday.

The diyas were lit up in the Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of Sarayu River. The event was conducted part of the ‘Deepotsav’ celebrations of Uttar Pradesh government.

Veena Bhatnagar, the minister of Fiji was the chief guest of the program. Bhatnagar lit the first lamp.

Around 450,000 diyas were placed at the Ram Ki paidi. In this 410,000 diyas were successfully lit. While 201,000 lakh diyas were lit in the other parts of the Ayodhya town.

More than 5000 students from the Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh university in Faizabad volunteered to lit the diyas.

The BJP government headed by Yogi Adityanath intiated the Deepotsav in October 2017. Last year, Kim Jung Sook the first lady of South Korea was the chief guest. Last year 300,152 diyas were lit up.