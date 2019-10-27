Diamond worth crores stolen from jewellery fair

Diamonds worth crores of rupees has stolen from a jewllery fair. The incident took place in Japan.

Diamonds worth 200 million yen ($1.84 million) were allegedly stolen from an international jewellery trade show near Tokyo.

The 50-carat diamond was last seen sitting inside a glass showcase at 5 pm on Thursday. An hour later, just after closing time, the diamond was gone and the jewelry case was unlocked.

The alleged theft took place sometime in the final hour of the crowded exhibit at Yokohama, near Tokyo. The diamond was exhibited by a company in Saitama, north of Tokyo, was the only item missing.

After checking the security camera footage a man was found reaching toward a showcase during the suspected time of theft.

The Japan police is investigating the case. nobody has been arrested.