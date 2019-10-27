Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Coffee Cake

Ingredients

2 cups -maida/refined flour

little more than 1/2 cup -cooking oil

1/2 cup- Milk

3 tsp -baking powder

1.5 cup -sugar

1 pinch- salt

6-8 drops -vanilla essence

coffee powder (don`t use the fine powder, the granules are better)

How to Make Coffee Cake

Grind the sugar into a powder first. Mix everything together. Just make sure there are no lumps.

And the mixture should be of pouring consistency.

Add more milk if you find it turning thick; don`t worry about measurements.

Pre heat oven.

Bake at 150-180 degrees C.

Remove from oven only when the cake has cooled.