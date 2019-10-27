Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Coffee Cake

Ingredients
2 cups -maida/refined flour
little more than 1/2 cup -cooking oil
1/2 cup- Milk
3 tsp -baking powder
1.5 cup -sugar
1 pinch- salt
6-8 drops -vanilla essence
coffee powder (don`t use the fine powder, the granules are better)
How to Make Coffee Cake
Grind the sugar into a powder first. Mix everything together. Just make sure there are no lumps.
And the mixture should be of pouring consistency.
Add more milk if you find it turning thick; don`t worry about measurements.
Pre heat oven.
Bake at 150-180 degrees C.
Remove from oven only when the cake has cooled.
