Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Jeera Pepper Rasam

Ingredients
Toor Dal – 3 tbsps
Turmeric – 1/2 tsp
Black pepper powder – 1 tbsp
Cumin powder – 1 tsp
Red Chillies – 4
Ghee – 1 tbsp
Jaggery – 1 small piece
Lemon juice – 1tsp
Asafoetida – 1 pinch
Salt to taste
Coriander leaves.
How to Make Jeera Pepper Rasam
Pressure cook tuvar daal with a little ghee and turmeric.
Add enough water so that the dhal is well cooked.
Pour the cooked daal into a vessel and heat. Add salt, jaggery.
Bring it to a boil.
Set aside.
Heat the remaining ghee.
Add red chillies, jeera powder, pepper powder and asafoetida.
When it is well sauteed, add it to the daal and stir well.
Add lemon juice garnish with coriander leaves and curry leaves.
Post Your Comments