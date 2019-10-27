Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Jeera Pepper Rasam

Ingredients

Toor Dal – 3 tbsps

Turmeric – 1/2 tsp

Black pepper powder – 1 tbsp

Cumin powder – 1 tsp

Red Chillies – 4

Ghee – 1 tbsp

Jaggery – 1 small piece

Lemon juice – 1tsp

Asafoetida – 1 pinch

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves.

How to Make Jeera Pepper Rasam

Pressure cook tuvar daal with a little ghee and turmeric.

Add enough water so that the dhal is well cooked.

Pour the cooked daal into a vessel and heat. Add salt, jaggery.

Bring it to a boil.

Set aside.

Heat the remaining ghee.

Add red chillies, jeera powder, pepper powder and asafoetida.

When it is well sauteed, add it to the daal and stir well.

Add lemon juice garnish with coriander leaves and curry leaves.