French open: Indian players Satwik-Chirag create history

Oct 27, 2019, 10:34 am IST
In shuttle badminton, the ace Indian players Satwiksairaj Rankiredy and Chirag Shetty created a history by entering the finals of Men’s Doubles event of the French Open Super 750 Tournament. The indian duo has wrote new history by defeating Japan’s Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe in paris.

Satwik and Chirag beat the japanease players by 21-11,25-23 in the semi finals on Saturday.

This is the first time that a Indian duo entering the finals of a Super 750 tournament. Satwik and Chirag has earlier in August has won their maiden Super 500 title at the Thailand Open.

The world number 11 ranked Indian duo will face top seeded Indonesian players Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamulijo in the final clash on Sunday.

