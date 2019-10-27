French open: Indian players Satwik-Chirag create history

In shuttle badminton, the ace Indian players Satwiksairaj Rankiredy and Chirag Shetty created a history by entering the finals of Men’s Doubles event of the French Open Super 750 Tournament. The indian duo has wrote new history by defeating Japan’s Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe in paris.

The ?? duo stamped the mark of CLASS as they countered the current WR6 ?? pair with absolute grit and dominance to win the match 2?1?-1?1?; 2?5?-2?3? and enter the finals of the #FresnchOpenSuper750. Way to go, boys! Let's make this Diwali special. #IndiaontheRise#badminton pic.twitter.com/QMfTc2WqMZ — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) October 26, 2019

Satwik and Chirag beat the japanease players by 21-11,25-23 in the semi finals on Saturday.

This is the first time that a Indian duo entering the finals of a Super 750 tournament. Satwik and Chirag has earlier in August has won their maiden Super 500 title at the Thailand Open.

So what they are World No 6 and seeded 5th in the tournament, the ?? doubles duo of @satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04 won the first game 2?1?-1?1? dominating over the ?? duo. One more game to go, guys! Let's go for Gold!#IndiaontheRise#badminton #FrenchOpenSuper750 pic.twitter.com/AfmcLH27OB — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) October 26, 2019

The world number 11 ranked Indian duo will face top seeded Indonesian players Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamulijo in the final clash on Sunday.