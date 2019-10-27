India to conduct military exercises with US, Russia

The Indian defence forces will conduct military exercises with the US and Russian forces this year. The joint military drills will be conducted on November-December.

The military exercises will be conducted in a tri-service format. That is it will involve both Army, Navy and Air Force.

The military exercise with US will be held first. The Indo-US military exercise named ‘Tiger Triumph’ will be held in November off India’s east coast. The military drill with Russia will be held in December off the west coast of India.

India has held tri-service exercise with Russia only. The first of these was conducted in Vladivostok in October 2017. At present the Indian military exercise with US are Army t- Army, Navy to Navy and Air Force to Air Force.