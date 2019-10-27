ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi killed in top-secret operation by US

International media reported that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the chief of Islamic extremist outfit ISIS has been killed in a top secret operation by US forces. This was informed by the US magazine News Week quoting three US force officials.

A top secret attack targeted at Baghdadi was conducted at northern Syrian province of Idlib was successful. If the news is true then Baghdadi would be the highest ranking terrorist leader killed or captured since the killing of Taliban leader Osama Bin Laden in 2011.

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

It is informed that US President Donald Trump will make this announcement in the Diplomatic Reception Room in White House. Earlier Trump has tweeted that ” something very big has just happened”.