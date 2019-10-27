Kajal Agarwal slams director for bedroom scenes in the movie

South Indian actress Kajal Agarwal has raised her sound against actor-director Deepak Tijori for controversial bedroom scenes in a film. The actress slammed that it was director who is responsible for the scenes.

The Hindi film ‘Do Lafzon Ki Kahani’ directed by Deepak Tijroi was released in 2016. The film starring Randeep Hooda and Kajal Agarwal ignited controversy for many of its intimate scenes. The film was one of the first films in Bollywood.

kajal Agarwal confessed about her mental agony in doing those scenes in a Television Talk show. She said that she was not interested in doing those scenes. It was director’s decision to picture those scenes. The actress also informed that she will no do another film with him.

The film was a remake of Korean film ‘Always’.