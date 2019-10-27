‘killfie’: Girl falls to death while trying to take selfie

A 16-year-old girl fell to death from a high rise on the Sheikh Zayed Road. The accident took place as as she tried to take a selfie.

She was trying to take a selfie while standing on a chair in the balcony of her parents’ 17th-floor apartment when she lost balance and plunged to death.

Deaths caused by reckless selfies termed as ‘killfies’ as are not rare.

A 2018 study published by US National Library of Medicine found that a total of 259 selfie-related deaths were reported between 2011 and 2017.