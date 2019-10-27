LG launches its new model smartphone with triple rear cameras : Price and Features

LG announced the launch of its new LG W30 Pro smartphone in India. The highlights of the device include triple rear camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, and 4,050 mAh battery. The LG W30 Pro was first unveiled in the country during the launch of W10 and W30 in June but LG did not reveal its price or the availability date.

The LG W30 Pro is an Amazon exclusive device and it has gone on sale starting October 26, 2019. The phone is available in two colours– Midnight Blue and Midnight Purple — in a single 4GB/64GB storage model for a price of Rs 12,490.