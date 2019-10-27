Minor girl raped in Anchal, Kerala: Culprit a relative

Relative arrested A minor girl was raped in Anchal a small township near Kollam city of Kerala. Reportedly the girl came for a visit together with her parents from Chennai. The family felt suspicion after she behaved erratically and showed signs of restlessness.

She was taken to the hospital where the doctor confirmed she was sexually molested and referred the case to Anchal police station. After a preliminary investigation, a relative of the girl was arrested on POCSO(Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) grounds.