Mountaineers climb Uluru in Australia for one last time

Many mountaineers flocked around mount Uluru in Australia to climb it for one last time. The red monolith mountain would be banned for future climbing after a court decree favored the aboriginal Australians much sought after request.

A permanent ban for climbing Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock came into effect on Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. Uluru has great spiritual and cultural significance to indigenous Australians, with their connection to the site dating back tens of thousands of years.