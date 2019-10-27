Ravi Shastri breaks silence on Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI prez

Ganguli and Ravi Shastri, both heaved with responsibilities for the upliftment of Indian cricket have kept aside previous differences as it seems with their interactions to media.

Ganguly and Shastri had earlier engaged in a verbal row when Anil Kumble was selected as the head coach of the Indian team avoiding Shastri who was a candidate. Shastri had blamed Ganguly for his snub as the latter was a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) back then. A year later, in 2017, Ganguly was on the same panel that appointed Ravi Shastri in the coaching role.

Ravi Shastri, the new head coach of team India had remained silent on the appointment of Ganguly as the BCCI chief. However, Shastri broke silence yesterday and congratulated Ganguly on his high post.“My heartiest congratulations to Sourav for taking over as the BCCI president. His appointment is an indication that Indian cricket is moving in the right direction. He’s always been a natural leader. When someone like him — who already dipped his feet into cricket administration four or five years ago — takes over as president of the BCCI, it’s a win-win for Indian cricket. These are difficult times for the Board and there’s a lot of work to do to bring BCCI back on the path of glory. I wish him all the best in his stint”.

Ganguly fondly known as Dada of Indian cricket is known to issue impartial judgments at high-stress environments, even at the time he was the Indian skipper.