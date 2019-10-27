Reliance Jio’s ‘All-in-One’ plan: Everything you need to know

India’s leading telecommunication company Reliance Jio has launched the new ‘All-in-one’ plans for its users. The plan is targeted at both Jio SIM users and Jiophone users.

Rs.75 Jiophone All-in-one plan: This plan offers free calls from jiophone to other jio number along with 500 offnet minutes and 3 GB data for 1 month

Rs.125 jiophone All-in-one plan: This plan offers free calls from jiophone to any jio number along with 500 offnet minutes and 14 GB data for 1 month

Rs.155 jiophone All-in-one plan: This plan offers free calls from jiophone to any jio number along with 500 offnet minutes and 28 GB data for 1 month

Rs.185 jiophone All-in-one plan:This plan offers free calls from jiophone to any jio number along with 500 offnet minutes and 56 GB data for 1 month.

Reliance has also launched all-in-plans for jio SIM users also. These plans are priced at Rs.222,Rs.333,Rs.444 and Rs.555 respectively. These plans offer 2 GB data along with free jio to jio calls, free SMSes and minimum 1000 IUC minutes with varying validity periods.