TDP MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi quits party

Telegu Desam Party MLA representing Gannavaram Assembly Constituency of Vijayawada has quit the party.Vallabhaneni Vamsi, one of the party’s 23 legislators, on Sunday quit the Telegu Desam and also his post, saying he was doing so to ‘safeguard the cadre.’

He stated this in a letter to TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu.

Vamsi, who was elected to the Assembly for a third term from Gannavaram in Krishna district, met Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy two days ago, triggering speculation about his political moves.

“I had the satisfaction of doing commendable and unparalleled public service as a legislator.

Now, having been elected again as a legislator, me, my associates and followers are in neck-deep trouble due to the vindictive attitude of local YSR Congress incharge and partisan attitude of some government employees,” he said in the letter.