Unnao rape alleged, MLA Kuldeep Sengar’s brother, dies in Delhi

Manoj Singh Sengar, the younger brother of the alleged MLA Kuldeep Sigh Sengar died yesterday at Maulaben Azad Medical College at around 2:30 am. He was rushed to hospital after he complained of restlessness and chest pain but died shortly afterward.

Manoj was booked for an alleged plot for murdering the Unnao rape victim when the car she was traveling was rammed by a truck killing her two aunts and fatally injuring her. She was airlifted from a hospital in Lucknow to AIIMS for better care. The family of the victim had suffered great losses after the rape allegation was raised. Her father was arrested on alleged false charges leveled by the family of Sengar. She had attempted self-immolation in front of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence to get the probe going in her case last year. The next day, her father was allegedly assaulted inside the prison and he died of the injuries.

The victim, now 19 years old, was allegedly raped by Sengar on June 4, 2017, when she was a minor. A four-term MLA, Sengar, who represents Bangarmau in the UP Assembly, is considered an influential Thakur leader in the region.