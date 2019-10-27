Latest NewsSports

You will love to watch this video of Dhoni and his daughter Ziva; Video

Oct 27, 2019, 08:32 am IST
Ziva Dhoni, the little daughter of former Indian cricket team captain M.S.Dhoni is one of the superstar on social media. The little kid has a huge fan base on social media. Now a video shared by Dhoni on his social media handle has become viral on internet.

The video shows Ziva sitting behind her father and giving him a shoulder massage.

watch-ms-dhoni-daughter-ziva-dhonis-cute-dance-video

In another video, Ziva can be seen hugging MS Dhoni from behind as the two of them sway from side to side with their eyes closed.

MS Dhoni is now enjoying a break from cricket. He last appeared for Team India in India’s semi-final exit in the 2019 World Cup in July.

He was not part of the West Indies and South African squad. Dhoni has also been left out of the squad for India’s upcoming 3-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

