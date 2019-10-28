Abdullah Kardash new head of ISIS after Baghdadi killing

Abdullah Kardash is the new head of the terror outfit ISIS after a US Delta force commando operation killed its founder leader Abu Becker Al Baghdadi. Al Bagdadi was the most wanted man with a price tag of ? 73 crores on his head.

Abdullah Kardash had been a military general in Republican Guards of the former President of Iraq Saddam Hussein. According to regional media reports, Kardash headed ISIS for an interim period when Baghdadi was wounded in a US air raid and retrieved for treatment.

Both the killed Baghdadi and Kardash had served jail term together in Iraq during Saddam’s reign in Iraq for their involvement with Al Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden.