Actress Nia Sharma looks hot in a glitzy silver lehenga choli during Diwali celebrations : Watch Video

Actress Nia Sharma took to Instagram to share her Diwali party videos where she is seen giving some killer dance moves on the popular track ‘Suit Suit Karda’ and ‘Gili Gili Akka Yeh Jawaani’.

She took the dance floor by a storm as she grooved with Punjabi singers Guru Randhawa and Mika Singh. In the clip, Nia looks stunning and hot in a glitzy silver lehenga choli and Randhawa is seen in a creamy white kurta pyjama with a dark coloured Nehru jacket and an embroidered wrap.

Videos of Nia on social media are doing the rounds, where she can be seen dancing with her friends.