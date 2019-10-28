An old painting found in a French kitchen auctioned for 24 million Euros

An old painting that spent years in a French Kitchen unnoticed was sold at €24m(Approx:189 crores), about five times the initial estimate.

The Acteon auction house-the moderators did not identify the winning bidder for the painting, “Christ Mocked”, at the sale in Senlis, outside Paris. The selling price, which included fees, smashed the initial estimate of between €4m-€6m. It is the first time in decades that a painting by Cimabue, who lived from 1272-1302 and is also known as Cenni di Pepo, has gone for auction table.

Acteon said in a statement that the figure was the highest ever reached for a medieval painting and the seventh-highest ever reached for a medieval or old master painting. The highest figure ever reached for painting was the $450 million reached by the Salvator Mundi attributed to Leonardo da Vinci and sold at auction in 2017.