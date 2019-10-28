Anglers big catch pulls him in to sea,Fishing accident claims a life

A man in his late 40s has died in a fishing accident in Co Clare, Ireland.

The man, who was from Poland, was fishing off the rocks at Castle Point near Kilkee when he fell into the sea. According to reports, the man was dragged from the rocks to the sea probably by his big catch. The Kilkee Coastguard was alerted to the incident by the man’s companion and a tourist at 2.25 pm. Helicopter Rescue 115 from Shannon brought the man to University Hospital Limerick, where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy examination is due to take place.