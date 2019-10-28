Box-Office Collection: Bigil set the box-office on fire

The Tamil movie ‘Bigil’ has set the box-office on fire. The film starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role has almost shattered the box office.

As per the trade analysts action flick has crossed the 100 crore mark in just three days. The film has in just three days of its release has crossed the 100 crore in world wide collection.

The sports drama film directed by Atlee has been receiving mixed responses from both audience and critics.

Bigil is the third movie by Vijay-Atlee combo. Nayanthara has played the female lead in the film.

The film was released on Friday in around 4,200 screens across the world wide. In Tamil Nadu the film was released on 650 to 700 screens.