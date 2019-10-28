BSNL announces new prepaid plan,offers 200GB free data

BSNL has launched a new prepaid plan that offers data benefits only. It comes with long-term validity of 180 days, and offers 200GB of collected data to its users. This new plan is live in select circles only for now, and comes with no voice calling or SMS benefits. The Rs. 698 prepaid plan has reportedly been launched for a limited period only, and it will expire in the middle of next month. For all users who are looking for only data benefit, can consider this plan.

This new BSNL Rs. 698 prepaid plan is live on the website, and it offers 200GB of data for a validity of 180 days. As mentioned, this plan bundles no other benefits like voice calling or SMS messages facility. This plan is currently only live in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle and BSNL subscribers in this circle only can avail this recharge. This new plan was spotted first by Telecom Talk, and the report suggests that this new Rs. 698 prepaid plan is live for a limited period only. It will reportedly expire on November 15 next month.

BSNL recently announced free voice calling in Mumbai and Delhi circles for select recharges as well. Earlier, BSNL used to offer free voice calling, except Mumbai and Delhi circles, because that’s where MTNL operates, but that has changed for recharges of Rs. 429, Rs. 485, and Rs. 666 prepaid plans.