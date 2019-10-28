Latest NewsIndia

Dog rides bike with two passengers,video goes viral : Watch Here

Oct 28, 2019, 11:16 pm IST
Less than a minute

In a video shared by a Twitter user, a dog can be seen riding a bike all by himself with two pillion riders. And this video has gone viral for all kinds of reasons.

This video clip has been doing the rounds on social networking sites like Twitter and Reddit and is inviting all kinds of comments. In the video, the dog is driving the bike with its two paws and two people sitting behind him.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close