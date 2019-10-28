Dubai Miracle Garden to open soon with new attractions

Dubai Miracle Garden will be open for its eighth season on November 1. The 72,000 square meter Garden will display around 50 million flowers of 120 varieties.

The timings to enter the garden will be 9 am to 9 pm on week days and 9 am to 11 pm on weekends. The cost of the admission ticket is 55 dirham for adults and 40 dirham for children below 12 years. Free entry is provided for children below three years and differently abled people.

It is reported that there will be a big surprise introduced this season. This surprise is said to be a world first in terms of applied advanced technology.

A 400 meter walking track is arranged this year.