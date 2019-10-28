Dubai motorists will now be alerted through Car radio system for clearing-off emergency vehicles

Emergency vehicles- the ambulance services and Police will now alert motorists to clear their path through Car Radio system.

“The arrival of an ambulance as soon as possible means a life opportunity for others,” said Dubai Ambulance. “In an emergency, a minute makes all the difference. Help emergency vehicles save lives by giving way immediately after being aware of their presence, or when you hear an alert from your car radio.”. Dubai Police said on its twiter account that the motorists on the course of the emergency vehicle will hear this announcement “Attention, emergency vehicle approaching. Please give way”.

Heavy penalties wait for motorists if they block the path of an emergency vehicle with fine upto 3000 AED, six black points and vehicle being impounded for 30 days