Fishermen catch 50 tonnes of fish in a single haul : Watch Video

Fishermen in UAE were surprised after they caught a large amount of fish in their nets in the northern area of Ras Al Khaimah.The three fishermen said that they caught approximately 50 tonnes of fish.”The maximum amount recorded last year was 20 tonnes,” Abdullah Mohammed Al Adab, one of the fishermen said.

Humaid Al Zaabi, deputy chairman of the Fishermen Society said that most of the fish is from the type diayouh, which is an affordable kind.

In a video that went viral on social media, the large number of fish can be seen on the beach, before being transported by 50 trucks.