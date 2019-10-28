Imran Khan lays foundation stone of first Sikh university

Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Monday laid the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University at Nankana Sahib in Punjab Province.

The initiative has been taken in connection with the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of the founder of Sikh religion Baba Guru Nanak who was born in Nankana Sahib, a small town in Punjab where Sikhs from around the world go for pilgrimage.

This comes a week after officials from Pakistan and India signed an agreement for opening the Kartarpur Corridor on October 24. The agreement will facilitate the visa-free travel of 5,000 pilgrims daily in groups or individually, on foot or by bus to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. The temple, located some 4km from the border with India, is believed to have been built on the site where Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, died in the 16th Century. Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.

Meanwhile, speaking at the stone laying ceremony of the university in Nankana Sahib, Imran Khan hit out at the opposition political parties again and said that he would not be blackmailed by any Azadi(freedom)March against him.