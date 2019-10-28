ISRO releases pictures of impact craters on Moon copied by Chandrayaan 2

The Indian Space research organization (ISRO) has earlier this week released the pictures of impact craters on Moon copied by its ambitious Lunar Mission ‘Chandrayaan 2’. The pictures were copied by the Orbiter.

The ISRO made it clear that the images were taken by the ‘Dual-Frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DF-SAR) on its Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter.

There are innumerable impact craters on the Moon’s surface. The reason for the craters is that the Moon is continuously bombarded by meteorites, asteroids and comets. The impact craters were in circular depressions. it ranges from small, simple, bowl-shaped depressions to large, complex, multi-ranged impact basins.

The SAR is a powerful remote sensing instrument for studying planetary surfaces and sub surfaces due to to the ability of the radar signal to penetrate the surface. The SAR on Chandrayaan 2 is designed to produce grater details about the morphology and ejecta materials of impact craters due to its ability of imaging with higher resolution.