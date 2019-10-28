Left supporters block way of ambulance during protest at JNU : Watch Video

Students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) protested on Monday over various issues such as a hike in hostel fees and electricity charges. However, during their protests, they engaged in despicable behaviour that has potentially endangered the life of a professor. As per our sources, the ‘protests’ were backed by the Leftist student organization.

According to Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, professor Umesh Kadam fell ill due to the protests and the students blocked the ambulance carrying Kadam.