Left supporters block way of ambulance during protest at JNU : Watch Video

Students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) protested on Monday over various issues such as a hike in hostel fees and electricity charges. However, during their protests, they engaged in despicable behaviour that has potentially endangered the life of a professor. As per our sources, the ‘protests’ were backed by the Leftist student organization.
According to Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, professor Umesh Kadam fell ill due to the protests and the students blocked the ambulance carrying Kadam.
#WATCH Students protested outside Inter Hostel Administration (IHA) meeting venue inside JNU over issues including hostel fee hike&electricity charges.According to Dean M. Jagadesh Kumar, a Professor Umesh Kadam fell ill due to protests&students blocked ambulance carrying Kadam https://t.co/g97wQTpNn1 pic.twitter.com/Y88kxq5bK3
— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019
