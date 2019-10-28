P.S.Sreedharan pilla will resign from BJP today

BJP state committee president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai will resign from the primary membership of BJP today. Sreedharan Pillai will resign from BJP as he is appointed as the Governor of Mizoram.

He is resigning from the party as he is going to take a constitutional post of governor. He will take oath as the governor of the northeastern state Mizoram on November 5 or 6.

Sreedharan Pillai said that he will take the office of governor either on November 5 or 6. he informed this media after visiting the senior RSS leaders at Kochi. he also made it clear that he will resign his bar council membership before taking the office.

Pillai explained that he was following the instruction given by President Ramnath Kovind. He said that he has resigned from BJP as to follow the official procedure.