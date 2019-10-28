Three moists killed by Thunder Bolt force in Palakkad Forests, MP alleges encounter OP

Three Maoists were shot dead in Palakkad, in the dense forests of Manchikatti by special commandoes of ThunderBolt.The Thunderbolt team had conducted raids in the forest area upon receiving insider reports on Maoists’ presence in the area.

More information is not available now about the identity of the slain Maoists.VK Sreekandan Palakkad MP, however, had alleged foul play and said no one in the near vicinity had heard gunshots or sounds of combat, raising hence a suspicion of encounter.