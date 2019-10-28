Wipro’s Azim Premji might not top the Wealth charts,But his donations to philanthropy makes him elite to all

Azim Premji, known to be the Czar of the Indian IT industry might not top the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich list for this year but surprisingly he is still the richest tech billionaire not to say his exceptional philanthropic activities.

In reality, Azim Premji donates 30% more than his net worth of $16.5 billion(?117,100 crores), according to the report by Hurun Report India and IIFL Wealth Management. Azim Premji was the first Indian to sign the ‘giving Pledge’ to join Bill Gates and Warren Buffet for sharing half of his wealth to Charity. He once had said that being rich is nothing important and it “did not thrill him”.67% of Premji’s shares are now earmarked for charity donations distributed through Azim Premji foundation.

The Ambani and Hinduja family are the only rich Indians above Azim in the rich list.