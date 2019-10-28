Woman gets reply after texting dead father’s phone

A 23-year-old woman from Arkansas was shocked when she got a response from her dead father’s old phone number.Chastity Patterson lost her father four years ago but used to send a text message to him every day to share updates on her life. Surprisingly, the messages were being received by a bereaved man who lost his own daughter in a car crash.

According to reports in Daily Mail, like every day, Patterson, of Newport, texted her father’s old phone number, the night before the fourth death anniversary. And for the first time in four years, Patterson was thrilled to get a response from her father’s old phone number.

She had written: ‘Hey Dad, it’s ME. Tomorrow is going to be a tough day again’!’ After sending a long post mourning her father’s passing and mentioning her triumphs including graduating college and beating cancer, she received a surprising reply.

‘Hi sweetheart, I am not your father, but I have been getting all your messages for the past four years. I look forward to your morning messages and your nightly updates. My name is Brad and I lost my daughter in a car wreck August 2014 and your messages kept me alive. When you text me, I know it’s a message from God’, the man named Brad replied.

The man explained why he did not reply all these years and wrote: ‘I’m sorry you lost someone so close to you, but I have listened to you over the years and I have watched you grow and go through more than anyone. I have wanted to text you back for years, but I didn’t want to break your heart’, he said.