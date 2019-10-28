World’s most expensive sex toy unveiled : Watch Video

The “Pearl Royale” is made from pure platinum, with 70 carats of white diamonds, as well as rare pink diamonds, AAA blue sapphires, South Sea pearl and fresh water pearls.

According to Forbes, it’s now valued at $1.8-million, and is on permanent display at the ACCA Gallery in Beverly Hills.

His reasoning for creating the vibrator was to create an object of desire in a market that was seen as sleazy back then. “Vibrators were known as ‘marital aids’,” he said during one interview. “They were products you used, not things you coveted.”

But Burn isn’t the only creative who has gone where few fear to tread.

Lelo’s INEZ vibrator was created “for women who demand the ultimate in luxurious indulgence”. It’s been dubbed as the world’s most exclusive massager.

Defined by decadence and elegance, INEZ is available crafted in either stainless steel or lavish 24-karat gold plate.