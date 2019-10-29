Abu Dhabi opens new beach to the public

A new beach, along the Abu Dhabi corniche, with a swimming area and sports facilities for basketball, volleyball and football and a children’s play area, has been opened for the general public.

The new beach, located just opposite the parking lot near the Nation Towers, is part of the Abu Dhabi corniche development plan to enhance its tourism potential, and aims at enhancing Abu Dhabi’s global beach chain to provide the highest standards of entertainment to visitors and residents.

According to the municipality, the beach has facilities for basketball, volleyball and football, marine sports and other outdoor sports activities, a children’s play area and walkways for those wanting to do exercise.

Entry at the Abu Dhabi corniche beaches is free for swimmers and visitors wanting to enjoy the sea breeze as they relax in the gardens and modern open areas to enjoy the delicious food and soft drinks from restaurants and kiosks at the beach.

Swimming timings at the corniche beaches is from 6am until sunset.Abu Dhabi’s beaches have received great attention within the emirate’s strategy of developing public and tourist facilities as they play an important role in attracting tourists and beach goers.

According to the municipality, Abu Dhabi’s beaches meet the international world standards, especially environmental information, water quality, environmental management, safety, services, amenities and preventive means for visitors.

The beaches are equipped with the highest international standards and services, and the needs of the beachgoers are taken care of, in accordance with international standards and security and safety requirements.

The municipality said that it has provided the beaches with many services, such as water games, the central alert system for beachgoers, security and rescue services, cleaning service, floating carts for people of determination, sports yards, running track and cycling track at Al Hudairat Beach, children’s play areas, first aid clinic, men’s and women’s prayer rooms, restaurants, kiosks, F&B carts, sun loungers and parasols, corridors for the people of determination in the Corniche Beach and Al Bateen Beach, and a free bus on the Corniche Beach.