Donald Trump released photo of military dog injured in Al-Baghdadi raid

Donald Trump on Monday shared a picture of the “wonderful” US military dog that was wounded during the daring operation on Islamic State (ISIS) chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria. However, the name of the dog was not revealed.

“We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!” Donald Trump tweeted.

The dog was injured during the raid. But a US journalist Dan Lamothe revelaed that the wounded dog is doing fine and said that the name of the canine is not ‘Classified’ but is classified.

“US official confirms that the working dog wounded in the Baghdadi raid is ok. I said, what’s the dog’s name? Source said, it’s classified. I said, really? Source said, yes,” Dan Lamothe tweeted.

“Confirmed with a second source: As of this morning, at least, the dog’s name is classified. Mind you, the dog’s name is not ‘Classified.’ But it’s classified,” he said in a follow-up tweet.

The K-9, which officials declined to identify, accompanied the US special forces during the raid and played an instrumental role in locating and tracking al-Baghdadi at his compound in Syria’s Idlib province.

Earlier on Sunday while confirming about the raid in which al-Baghdadi was killed US President Donald Trump has revelaed that a “beautiful dog” was injured during the operation.