Earthquake at Himachal Pradesh, tremors of 3.4 magnitude marked at Chamba district

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at 11:31 AM on Tuesday in the Chamba district. Casualties are not reported. The exact impact of tremors is awaited as the village constructions are weak with many loosely built houses.

The Himachal Pradesh is an earthquake-prone area and experts predict an earthquake magnitude greater than 8 in the near future.HP was devastated in the 1975 Kinnaur earthquake and expert analysis revealed only 3-5% of energy build-up was released from the inner tectonic plates following that ‘great event’. The energy build-up soon will reach a yield point according to experts.