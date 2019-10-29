Forex Market: Indian rupee gains

In the Forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has gained today at the early hours of trading. The Indian rupee has gained against the US dollar.

As per the market experts the gain in the Indian stock market and easing crude oil price has supported the Indian rupee against US dollar.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened strong at 70.75 against the US dollar. In the early hours of trading the Indian rupee has reached at 70.72 against US dollar registering a gain of 18 paise.

On Friday the Indian rupee has closed trading at 70.90. The Forex market has not opened on Monday.