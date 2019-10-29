Having multiple husbands is good for women in difficult times

A study has revealed that it is good for woman to have multiple husbands. The study lead by Monique Borgerhoff Mulder, UC Davis professor of anthropology has been published in the journal – Proceedings of the Royal Society B – .

The study has found that in certain societies, having multiple husbands is found to be beneficial to women in difficult times as they can buffer themselves against an economic and social crisis.

Mulder has conducted collected data on births, deaths, marriages and divorces of all households in a western Tanzanian village over a span of two decades.

Working with the demographic data, they found that women who moved from spouse to spouse tended to have more surviving children, controlling for the number of years they had been married. Men, on the other hand, tended to produce fewer surviving children with the individual women they married.