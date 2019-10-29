Latest NewsKerala

Heavy Rain : IMD issues orange and yellow alerts in Kerala

Oct 29, 2019, 07:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rains in these states, directing the state administrations to step up action. An orange alert by the IMD means “be prepared to face any situation arising out of severe weather condition”.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert in Trivandrum and Kollam districts on Tuesday.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close