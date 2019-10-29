Heavy Rain : IMD issues orange and yellow alerts in Kerala

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rains in these states, directing the state administrations to step up action. An orange alert by the IMD means “be prepared to face any situation arising out of severe weather condition”.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert in Trivandrum and Kollam districts on Tuesday.
Kerala: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert in Trivandrum and Kollam districts today and yellow alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alapuzha and Idukki districts. pic.twitter.com/IuDJ52LcEq
